Quentin Tarantino reveals why he won’t direct ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ sequel

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has revealed the reason behind his decision to pass on the directing duties for the ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ sequel.

Tarantino directed 2019’s original film, starring actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

The film was a hit and grossed over $392 million at the worldwide box office.

Fans were left speculating after it was confirmed that David Fincher will be directing Netflix’s ‘The Adventures of Cliff Booth,’ a direct sequel to ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

The film will co-star Brad Pitt with Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, and Scott Caan.

Quentin Tarantino has now revealed why he passed on the directing duties to Fincher for the Netflix film.

“I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked. It just kind of unenthused me. This last movie, I’ve got to not know what I’m doing again. I’ve got to be in uncharted territory,” he said during a recent interview with a US media outlet.

Read more: Carla Gugino joins Brad Pitt in Tarantino-penned Cliff Booth movie

While Tarantino will not direct the film, he has penned the script for the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ sequel.

“I think me and David Fincher are the two best directors. So the idea that David Fincher actually wants to adapt my work, to me, shows a level of seriousness towards my work that I think needs to be taken into account,” Quentin Tarantino said.

The filmmaker maintained that he would be very much involved in the film and would be available whenever the makers needed him.

“I won’t be on the set every day and everything. But, yeah, I’ll be around if they need me to do something, you know, I will,” he said.