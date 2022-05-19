Question papers leak: Important announcement made for matric students

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo has made the announcement to conduct examinations again in the examination centre where question papers are leaked during matric exams, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The provincial minister paid a surprise visit to an examination centre during matric exams being conducted in Government Girls Secondary School, Jacob Line Number 1, today. He expressed outrage over the administration for starting the exams after a delay.

While talking to ARY News, Ismail Rahoo said that more than 700,000 students are appearing in the matric exams across Sindh and 11 vigilance teams were deputed to supervise the examinations.

The minister said that 16 students were caught cheating in the exams. He added that exams will be conducted again where question papers are leaked.

Regarding power outages during the matric exams, he said that he wrote a letter to the power provider and informed it about the heatwave condition besides requesting to change the schedule of loadshedding. He vowed that K-Electric management will be questioned by the higher authorities for not taking steps.

He vowed that the provincial authorities will take strict action against the educational boards over negligence. He said that centres have been established in Karachi and question papers are submitted to the branches of the Sindh Bank.

