Quetta announce replacement for Sikandar Raza

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has joined Quetta Qavalry as a replacement for Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza ahead of the ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, set to take place from November 18 to 30.

The franchise announced the update via social media, confirming that Raza would be unavailable due to national commitments and welcoming Azam as his replacement.

“Another powerhouse saddles up. Azam Khan joins the Qavalry squad as Sikandar Raza serves national duty. Khush Aamdeed, Impact Khan,” the franchise posted.

Raza’s withdrawal comes as he prepares to lead Zimbabwe in their upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan starting Wednesday in Harare, followed by a T20I tri-series in Pakistan featuring the hosts and Sri Lanka next month.

For Azam Khan, this marks another stint with a Quetta-based franchise, having previously represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from 2018 to 2021.

The hard-hitting batter has played 61 PSL matches, scoring 1,206 runs at a strike rate of 143.40, including six half-centuries.

He also brings global T20 experience, having featured in the ILT20, CPL, BPL, and LPL.

However, at the international level, Azam is yet to make a strong impression, managing 88 runs in 14 T20Is for Pakistan at an average of 8.80 and a strike rate of 133.33.

Meanwhile, the debutant Quetta Qavalry has assembled a strong squad for their maiden campaign, featuring big names such as Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, and Muhammad Waseem.

The team will be coached by Yasir Arafat, with Javeria Khan serving as team director.

Quetta Qavalry squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League: Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Amir, Jason Holder, Azam Khan, Andries Gous, Muhammad Waseem, Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Naseer, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Abdul Ghaffar, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khawaja Nafay, Arafat Minhas, Umer Zeeshan Lohya and George Scrimshaw.