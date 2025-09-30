Security forces foil suicide attack in Quetta, five "Fitna al-Hindustan" operatives killed

QUETTA: At least five militants were killed, including a suicide bomber, in an attack claimed to be orchestrated by Indian proxy network “Fitna al-Hindustan,” in Quetta, Balochistan, on Tuesday, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting security sources.

As per details, the suicide blast was reported near Jinnah Road in Quetta. Following the blast, the rescue teams reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

The assault left two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel injured, while attackers disguised in FC uniforms were also neutralized, the security sources siad and added that terrorists were wearing FC uniforms.

Meanwhile, Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained by ARY News showed a powerful explosion in Quetta, where several vehicles, motorcycles, and rickshaws were caught in the blast.

Smoke was seen rising from the site shortly after the detonation.

Footage emerging from the site shows thick clouds of smoke rising from a distance, indicating the magnitude of the blast.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed in the medical facilities of the city.

On September 2, a blast occurred in Sariab area of Quetta near a vehicle of former chief minister Balochistan and chief of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Akhtar Mengal,. the ex-chief minister remained safe in the blast, while many BNP activists sustained injuries.

According to the police, the blast occurred in Shahwani Stadium near the vehicle of ex-CM Balochistan Akhtar Mengal, which was parked at the stadium.

The police said that the BNP chief Akthar Mengal remained safe in the blast; however, many activists of the BNP were wounded in the blast.

The police further apprised that the blast occurred after the BNP political gathering ended in the stadium.

The blast took place in the parking area of the stadium, the police added.