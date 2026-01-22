Quetta, Chaman receive first snowfall of winter

QUETTA: The first snowfall of the winter season has led to a sharp drop in temperatures across Quetta and several parts of northern Balochistan, with snowfall continuing in Chaman and adjoining areas.

Snowfall is ongoing in Khojak Top, Khwaja Imran, Toba Achakzai, Qila Abdullah, Gulistan, Jangal Pir Alizai, Shela Bagh and Mezai Adda, while temperatures in Chaman have fallen below freezing point.

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature in Chaman has dropped to minus 1 degrees Celsius, significantly intensifying the cold.

Temperatures of minus 3 degrees Celsius were recorded in Khojak Top and Khwaja Imran, while Toba Achakzai experienced even colder conditions at minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Snow accumulation has reached around one and a half feet in Toba Achakzai, one foot in Khojak Top, and approximately ten inches in Chaman.

In Qila Saifullah city and surrounding areas, rainfall has further increased the cold, while intermittent snowfall has been reported in Kan Mehtarzai and Muslim Bagh.

The Meteorological Department has said that snowfall and rain in Qila Saifullah are likely to continue until the evening.

Meanwhile, Mastung experienced its first snowfall of the winter, making the weather considerably colder as the city was blanketed in white. Rainfall in Kharan and Panjgur and nearby areas has also led to a noticeable drop in temperatures.