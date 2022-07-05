Quetta declared calamity hit area as nine die in rain-related incidents

QUETTA: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has declared Quetta a calamity-hit area after nine people were killed during heavy rainfall in the Balochistan capital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the heavy downpour started early in the morning and continued with intervals in various localities of the provincial capital, killing nine people – including three women.

The rain also inundated almost all main roads resulting in traffic jams on the roads. Rainfall also damaged over 300 mud-walled homes in Sariab, Customs, Pashtoonabad, Nawan Killi, and other neighborhoods of Quetta.

The provincial government has put all departments on high alert to cope with the situation in the aftermath of the heavy rainfall in Quetta and other parts of the province.

Meanwhile, the PDMA has instructed the Deputy Commissioners to take precautionary measures after Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecasted more rains in Quetta and other parts of the province.

Heavy rains are forecast in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu till July 7, while Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Naseerabad, Sibi Panjgur, Turbat, Pasni Gwadar, and Ormara are also expected to receive rain.

The PDMA has warned that the new spell of torrential rains could lead to flooding in mountainous and urban areas, directing the district authorities to keep the relevant staff ready and ensure the availability of necessary machinery.

It also warned that sea conditions may also get worse, urging fishermen on the coastal belt to take extra care. Meanwhile, citizens are directed to avoid unnecessary travel and accommodation in dilapidated buildings.

