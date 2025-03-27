Quetta: At least two killed, 17 injured in blast near police mobile

QUETTA: At least two people were killed and 17 were injured in a blast near police mobile in Quetta, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting SSP operations.

As per details, a police mobile was targeted at Double Road, Quetta, resulting in death of two on the spot and injuries to 17 others, including three policemen.

A vehicle and motorcycles were also damaged in the blast.

The injured and bodies were moved to the Trauma Centre of Quetta Civil Hospital. The bomb disposal squad has reached the crime scene to ascertain the nature of the blast.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government spox has strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the police.

The provincial government has reiterated its resolve to fight against terrorism and bring the outlaws to the court of justice.

Balochistan is recently witnessing a fresh wave of terror attacks. Earlier, at least five people were gunned down, and one other was injured after being offloaded from a Karachi-bound bus on the Coastal Highway in Gwadar.

The Deputy Commissioner Gwadar also confirmed that the incident occurred at the Kalmat area of the Coastal Highway where gunmen opened fire on passengers, killing at least five people.

The victims who came under the attack were traveling from Gwadar to Karachi when the attack took place.

According to sources, the militants set up a blockade on the highway, identified non-local passengers, and carried out the brutal attack. Two passenger buses were also set on fire, and a search operation was also conducted in the area.