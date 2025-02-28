Five burned to death as oil-laden vehicles collide in Quetta

QUETTA: At least five burned to death after three oil-laden vehicles collided in Quetta’s Washak area, ARY News reported.

According to levies authorities, the incident occurred in the Patuk area of Basima. The victims, who were from Mastung and Quetta, burned to death in the accident, the bodies have been shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Earlier, at least four children died and 10 others sustained injuries in a collision between school van and tractor trolley in Pir Mahal tehsil of Toba Tek Singh.

As per details, the incident occurred in Pir Mahal on Shorkot road near motorway bridge, where a speeding school van carrying 18 children rammed into a tractor trolley and overturned, killing four children on the spot whereas over 10 others injured.

The rescue 1122 sources said that the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the THQ hospital whereas the driver fled the spot of incident.

Prior to this, at least three burned to death as a car collided with a bike near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan.

As per details, the three people died due to the fire that erupted after a collision between a car carrying Iranian petrol and a motorcycle.