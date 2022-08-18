Quetta: Five more dead amid heavy rainfall, floods

Quetta: Five more people lost their lives to heavy rainfall and floods in the province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority told on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PDMA reported that five more people from the provincial capital lost their lives due to floods, taking the tally to 207.

Five more people have been reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, taking the overall tally to 207, according to the statement issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

A total of 98 men, 48 women and 61 children have been reported dead due to heavy rains and floods in the province.

Moreover, 81 people suffered injuries due to floods in the past three days. A total of 107,377 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

Traffic on Quetta-Karachi National Highway remained suspended even after five days as flood water is still flowing over the highway.

The situation in other districts has not improved yet as Musakhail, Zhob, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Nasirabad and Lasbela were still receiving torrential rains for the past two days.

A total of 18 bridges and 690 km of roads have been damaged amid the rains. PDMA and rescue authorities are carrying out operations in flood-affected areas.

Rescue and relief operations are underway for flood-affected people. The PDMA provided 1150 tents, 650 food packets, 450 blankets, 250 water coolers, and 200 gas cylinders to flood-affected people.

A total of 22,692 homes were damaged and 5,907 homes were demolished in the recent rains and floods in the province. Deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi.

