Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl against Karachi Kings

Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

The match is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore behind closed doors.

As far as the head-to-head comparison is concerned, the two teams met 20 times in the tournament’s history with Quetta edging out with 13 victories.

Their last meeting came at the same venue in the previous edition, which saw Gladiators prevail by five runs.

Squads

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Muhammad Waseem, Haroon Arshad, Reeza Hendricks, Ihsanullah and Rizwanullah.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Alzarri Joseph, Rilee Rossouw, Ahmed Daniyal, Jahanzaib Sultan, Jahandad Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Khan Zeb, Bismillah Khan, Saqib Khan, Ahsaan Ali, Brett Hampton, Sam Harper, Bevon Jacobs, Ben McDermott and Tom Curran.