Quetta Gladiators retentions revealed for PSL 11

Quetta Gladiators have announced their retentions for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, which begins on 26 March.

The outfit announced the retentions on their social media handles.

Among those retained are Abrar Ahmed (platinum), Usman Tariq (Diamond), Hassan Nawaz (Gold), and Shamyl Hussain in the emerging category.

“Retained. Reloaded. Ready,” Quetta Gladiators social handle wrote in an animated reel.

The winners of the 2019 edition had earlier revealed their category renewals, which included Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, and Abrar Ahmed in the Platinum category.

The emerging category included Mohammad Zeeshan and Shamyl Hussain. While Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Hassan Nawaz, and Danish Aziz were named in the Gold category.

The diamond category included Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Usman Tariq.

It is worth noting that PSL is set to move to an auction format, marking a shift from the traditional draft system.

Under the new structure, each franchise is allowed to retain up to four players, with one player per category.

Moreover, this time around, teams could not retain up to eight players, along with additional provisions such as mentors, brand ambassadors, and the Right to Match (RTM) option.

The PCB has also abolished the mentor, brand ambassador, and RTM clauses altogether, streamlining the squad-building process ahead of the auction.

For the unversed, the PSL 11 will get underway on March 26, 2026, and will mark Faisalabad’s first-ever stint as a host city. The venue will join Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, expanding the league to five host cities.