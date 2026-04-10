Quetta Gladiators cruise to 61-run victory over RawalPindiz

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators secure a commanding 61-run victory over RawalPindiz in the 18th match of PSL 11 at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a challenging 184-run target, RawalPindiz never really found momentum and were eventually bowled out for 121 in 17.3 overs. The innings never settled, with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Saad Masood showed some resistance with a brisk 31 off 19 balls, while Daryl Mitchell contributed 30 off 32 deliveries, but the lack of partnerships proved costly. Yasir Khan (22) and Abdullah Fazal (20) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Quetta Gladiators’ bowlers kept things tight throughout. Usman Tariq, Jahandad Khan, and captain Saud Shakeel picked up two wickets each, while Kashif Bhatti and Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one apiece to wrap things up comfortably.

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Earlier, after being put in to bat, Quetta Gladiators posted a solid 182/6 in their 20 overs despite an early setback. Opener Sam Harper fell cheaply, but Rossouw and Saud steadied the innings with a crucial 87-run stand for the second wicket.

Rossouw anchored the innings with a well-paced 53 off 42 balls, hitting six fours and a six, before being dismissed in the 15th over. Saud followed soon after, scoring 42 off 39 deliveries.

Quetta Gladiators briefly lost momentum in the middle overs as Mohammad Amir struck twice in quick succession, reducing them to 156/6. However, Hasan Nawaz provided a late surge, smashing 39 off just 16 balls, including five sixes.

Jahandad Khan added valuable runs at the end with an unbeaten 21 off six deliveries, lifting Quetta to a competitive total.

For RawalPindiz, Ben Sears was the standout bowler with figures of 3/41, while Amir claimed two wickets and Mubasir Khan picked up one.

In the end, Quetta’s all-round performance proved too strong, as they dominated both with the bat and ball to register a comprehensive win.