Quetta launches crackdown against illegal gas compressors

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Friday decided to carry out a crackdown against people who use compressors for speeding up gas pressure in the provincial capital, Quetta, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta, Capt (retd) Mehrullah Badini, presided over a meeting concerning the gas issues, while Assistant Commissioners and a representative of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) were in attendance.

The meeting decided to initiate a crackdown against those who use compressors to get a surge in gas pressure.

During the course of the meeting, the DC said that immediate action will be taken against people involved in selling, installing, and using compressors.

Complaints of decreasing gas pressure increase with the start of the winter season in Pakistan, impacting residential consumers the most.

The lowering of gas pressure affects the daily routine life of families as they are not able to prepare breakfast, lunch, and dinner on time.

The problem aggravates in areas facing freezing temperatures where people are unable to operate heaters to keep their homes warm.

To avoid such a situation, consumers start using compressors illegally, which suck gas from other homes.

A gas compressor is an electrical device that sucks gas from the pipeline rapidly to pass it on to burners of a stove, geyser, or heater.