Quetta-Peshawar train service to be restored next month

The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore the train service between Quetta and Peshawar on October 11.

“Railways Department has decided to restore the train service from Quetta to within the country from October 11 and the Jafar Express for Peshawar will depart on October 11 at 9:00am,” the letter written by the CEO Railways to the Divisional Superintendent Quetta stated.

In this regard, railway officials told a private news channel that the repair of Dozan Bridge will be completed in 10 days after which a trial will be conducted.

The Jafar Express, which was halted following the collapse of a railway bridge near Kolpur, operations was disrupted the train connection between Balochistan and the rest of the country on August 26.

The incident led to the suspension of train services from Sindh, Punjab, and Peshawar.