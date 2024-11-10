Train operations suspended from Quetta due to security concerns

QUETTA: In light of security measures, train operations from Quetta railway station has been suspended for four days, ARY News reported.

According to a Pakistan Railways (PR) spokesperson, Quetta railway station will remain non-functional from November 11 to November 14.

The Bolan Mail will resume its service from Karachi to Quetta on November 16, while it will depart from Quetta to Karachi on November 18.

Additionally, the Jaffar Express will depart from Peshawar to Quetta on November 14, and its return journey from Quetta will take place on November 15.

The suspension of the train operations came a day after an explosion at Quetta railway station’s platform resulted in the killing of at least 26 persons and more than 40 were injured, including women and children.

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat giving accounts of the deadly railway station bombing in Quetta said that the blast took place at 8:25am leaving 26 dead and more than 40 injured.

The blast took place at the time of the departure of Jaffar Express, when a large number of passengers were present at the railway station, police said.

The railway authorities said that two trains, Chaman Passenger and Jaffar Express, were scheduled to depart from Quetta to Chaman and Peshawar, respectively. The passengers of both trains were present at the platform when the blast occurred.

Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani condemned the Quetta blast and vowed to take all possible steps for the complete elimination of terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned an investigation report of the incident. “Terrorists have to pay heavy price of their heinous act,” he added.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that terrorists were trying to create instability in Pakistan. “The nation will foil their designs”, he said.

People’s Party’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemning the terrorism incident in Quetta said that those targeting innocent citizens could not be given any concession. “We are backing all steps to get rid of the terrorists and their facilitators”.