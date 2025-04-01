web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Quetta records first Congo virus death of 2025

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Quetta has recorded its first death from Congo virus this year, as an 18-year-old patient succumbed to the disease, ARY News reported, citing hospital sources.

The young man, a resident of Pishin, passed away at Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital in Quetta.

He was admitted to the hospital on March 29 in critical condition and placed in the isolation ward after Congo virus was confirmed in his diagnosis. This marks the first Congo virus-related death in Quetta in 2025.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued advisories for the prevention and control of CCHF.

In the wake of high disease transmission, it is imperative to be vigilant about the situation and take steps to interrupt the transmission of CCHF.

It explained that CCHF is caused by tick-borne Nairovirus. Animals such as cattle, goats, sheep and hares are carriers of this virus, which is transmitted to people by tick bites or through contact with infected blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.

Read More: Balochistan registers another Congo virus case

Earlier, Balochistan reported another Congo virus cases, increasing the number of cases to 41 this year, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Sharafuddin, 25, was brought to Fatima Jinnah Hospital in a precarious condition,” hospital officials said.

The man was tested positive for Congo virus after undergoing tests, the hospital sources said.

This is not the first instance that an epidemic of Congo virus fever has broken out in Balochistan. In late 80s and mid-90s dozens of people had died of the disease, health sources said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.