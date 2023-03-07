Quetta: Six including children, women killed in gas leakage explosion

QUETTA: Four children and two women were killed when a roof of a house collapsed after an explosion due to gas leakage in Quetta, ARY News reported, quoting sources on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred in Quetta’s Sarki Kalan area.

According to rescue officials, five people were killed and four others including a child were injured when the roof of the house collapsed after the explosion. One person was burnt to death.

The deceased belonged to the same family while those injured in the tragic incident have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier, at least ten persons sustained injuries following a gas leakage blast at Hub Chowki.

As per rescue sources, a blast took place inside a company located near Hub Chowki, injuring 10 people.

The injured were moved to the Karachi Civil Hospital’s Burns Ward. The injured included, 45-year-old Haseel s/o Mir Badshah, Tanveer, 30, Nasir, 40, Mohsin, 40, Muhammad Azam, 55, Zulfiqar, 27, Sadakat, 30 years old and others.

