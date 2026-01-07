Temperature drops to minus 4 in Quetta as cold wave intensifies in Balochistan

Quetta: A severe cold wave intensified across Balochistan on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature in Quetta dropping to minus 4 degrees Celsius, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Met Office said that the cold wave swept across the upper and northern parts of Balochistan. Temperatures in Kalat and Ziarat plunged further, with the mercury falling to minus 7 degrees Celsius in both districts.

Residents in several areas also reported extremely low gas pressure, adding to public difficulties amid the freezing conditions.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC) has issued a warning of a severe cold wave affecting northern regions and northern Balochistan.

According to the advisory, harsh winter conditions are expected to continue in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region and northern Balochistan in the coming days.

The NEOC warned of a further increase in cold intensity in northern Balochistan, particularly in Quetta, Ziarat and Kalat. Authorities cautioned that the extreme cold could increase the risk of respiratory illnesses and urged citizens to take precautionary measures.

The NDMA also warned that severe cold may damage standing crops and advised farmers to take protective steps. Additionally, prevailing weather conditions, combined with the possibility of dense fog, may pose risks to commuters in plain areas, especially during morning hours.

The Authority said it is ensuring the timely issuance of early warnings and the dissemination of information on potential hazards to relevant institutions and the public.