Quitting assemblies: Imran Khan summons PTI Sindh MPAs

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned party Members of Sindh Assembly (MPAs) to discuss the decisions regarding quitting assemblies, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former premier summoned PTI Members of Sindh Assembly (MPAs) at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park. A delegation, headed by Khurram Sher Zaman, will meet the party Chairman on Saturday.

In a statement, Khurram Sher Zaman said that Imran Khan would be apprised of the political movement and strategy in Sindh. “Resignations from the provincial assembly will also be discussed during the meeting,” he added.

He further said that the meeting would also review the strategy to form PTI government in Sindh. “Imran Khan will take the party Sindh MPAs into confidence on the future plan”, Khurram added.

Earlier on November 28, Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership agreed upon dissolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies.

Talking to journalists at Zaman Park in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry noted that the PTI leadership held a party leaders’ meeting to decide upon quitting all assemblies to push the incumbent government for fresh elections.

He said, “The party leadership agreed upon dissolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies, while our members in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will submit their resignations.”

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the government would be forced to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) within 90 days as per the Constitution. “The opposition, in the provinces, will also be invited to put forward their names for caretaker government,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan had announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

