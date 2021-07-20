Sindh govt promises justice in Quratulain murder case

HYDERABAD: Sindh government on Tuesday assured the family of Quratulain Baloch, who was allegedly tortured to death by her husband Umar Memon, of bringing the perpetrator behind her murder to justice irrespective of his influence, ARY NEWS reported.

Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza visited the home of Quratulain on Tuesday and said that she was horrified by the way the murder took place.

“Even the neighbours have testified regarding the torture faced by the woman at the hands of her husband,” she said and added that she had assured the family of justice in the case.

Shehla Raza said that no one should consider that he could evade justice while using influence in the case. “The murderer will not be spared at any cost,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Quratulain, a mother of four children, was murdered allegedly by her husband at their Hyderabad home after being tortured in an inhumane way.

The issue came to the light after it was highlighted on social media with her relatives sharing the pieces of evidence of torture shared with them previously by her.

The Hyderabad police have arrested the suspect, whose father has reportedly served previously at the provincial government post.

Additional IG Hyderabad Jamil Ahmed in his Twitter post said that Justice is being done in this gruesome case. “Murderer has already been arrested. Nobody should have any doubts in this regard, please.”