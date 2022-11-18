Friday, November 18, 2022
Tahir Hassan

#RIPTwitter: internet storms with hilarious memes

In aftermath of the Twitter office’s temporary shutdown, users stormed Twitter with hilarious memes.

As per details, a message was delivered to Twitter employees to either work with high intensity and go hardcore or leave the company.

Twitter temporarily shut down its office till November 21 informing the employees via email.

Since then the news has spread like a wildfire and hundreds of employees started quitting the micro-blogging website.

Amid the rumours of bidding farewell to Twitter, the users have left no stone unturned in sharing some hilarious memes on the internet to make the less painful.

Starting off with the boss himself, Elon Musk shared a meme joking about the platform’s death.

Here’s a look at some of the hilarious reactions so far:

Earlier, new Twitter head Elon Musk said the site will charge $8 per month to verify users’ accounts, arguing the plan would upend the platform’s “current lords & peasants system” and create a new revenue stream for the company.

The announcement comes days after the world’s wealthiest man took sole control of the social media giant in a contentious $44 billion deal.

“Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” he tweeted, in reference to the platform’s famous blue checkmark that signals a verified, authentic account.

