RIPTwitter: internet storms with hilarious memes

In aftermath of the Twitter office’s temporary shutdown, users stormed Twitter with hilarious memes.

As per details, a message was delivered to Twitter employees to either work with high intensity and go hardcore or leave the company.

Twitter temporarily shut down its office till November 21 informing the employees via email.

Since then the news has spread like a wildfire and hundreds of employees started quitting the micro-blogging website.

Amid the rumours of bidding farewell to Twitter, the users have left no stone unturned in sharing some hilarious memes on the internet to make the less painful.

Starting off with the boss himself, Elon Musk shared a meme joking about the platform’s death.

Here’s a look at some of the hilarious reactions so far:

JUST IN CASE this site goes down, my name is Walter Hartwell White. I live at 308 Negra Arroya Lane, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104. To all law enforcement entities, this is not an admission of guilt. I am speaking to my family now. #RIPTwitter #GoodByeTwitter pic.twitter.com/HuJOswzZSL — roccodaboi (@roccodaboi) November 18, 2022

Me telling my grandkids about an app called Twitter in 2057 #GoodByeTwitter #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/QldvygJBJH — IndigobyRM💙Jennie ⁷ (@NamjoonsBae7) November 18, 2022

If today is the end of Twitter then I will follow everyone who like this tweet for the last time… 💔🫡#RIPTwitter #GoodByeTwitter pic.twitter.com/c0I36Frpc6 — Sarwan Ali Palijo (@SarwanAliPalijo) November 18, 2022

Me and my 3 followers trying to save Twitter #RIPTwitter #GoodByeTwitter pic.twitter.com/nr7yZ5PPGO — Vitamin T (@Viitamin_T) November 18, 2022

Earlier, new Twitter head Elon Musk said the site will charge $8 per month to verify users’ accounts, arguing the plan would upend the platform’s “current lords & peasants system” and create a new revenue stream for the company.

The announcement comes days after the world’s wealthiest man took sole control of the social media giant in a contentious $44 billion deal.

“Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” he tweeted, in reference to the platform’s famous blue checkmark that signals a verified, authentic account.

