R. Kelly hospitalized after drug overdose by prison staff

American singer R Kelly has levelled allegations of a murder plot by prison officials that he argues require temporary release on home detention.

The attorneys for R Kelly, aka ‘The King of R&B’, 58, said in this week’s court filings that the singer collapsed in prison and was hospitalised, after suffering an ‘overdose’ of medication at the hands of prison officials.

The lawyers also detailed the singer’s extraordinary allegations of a murder plot by prison officials that he argues require temporary release on home detention. However, government lawyers have dismissed the claims as a ‘fanciful conspiracy’.

Notably, R Kelly is serving time at Butner, North Carolina, a federal facility related to separate convictions for child sex crimes and racketeering.

In a series of filings that started last week, Kelly’s attorneys claim prison officials sought out leaders of a white supremacist gang to kill him and prevent the release of damaging information on prison officials. After that filing, the singer was moved to solitary confinement, his attorneys say.

Moreover, they also alleged that he was purposely given a medication overdose and required hospitalisation and surgery for blood clots, but he was sent back to solitary.

“These people did overdose him. They did leave him with blood clots in his lungs and remove him from a hospital that sought to do surgery to remove them,” Kelly’s attorney, Beau B. Brindley, wrote in a filing on Tuesday. “And they did it within days of his exposure of a plan to kill him set forth by Bureau of Prisons officials.”

Meanwhile, government attorneys rejected the allegations as ‘repugnant’ and questioned whether a Chicago judge has jurisdiction to alter Kelly’s sentence for separate convictions in Illinois and New York.

“Kelly has never taken responsibility for his years of sexually abusing children, and he probably never will,” government attorneys wrote. “Undeterred, Kelly now asks this Court to release him from incarceration indefinitely under the guise of a fanciful conspiracy.”

Kelly has a Friday hearing at Chicago’s federal court.

