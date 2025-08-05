‘Raanjhanaa’ makers to take legal action against AI-altered climax

Actor Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai of the Bollywood movie ‘Raanjhanaa’ vow to take legal action against production banner Eros for altering the tragic climax into a happy ending, with the help of artificial intelligence, for theatrical re-release.

For the unversed, the Tamil version of Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush-starrer ‘Raanjhanaa’, titled ‘Ambikapathy’, was re-released in theatres on Friday, August 1, featuring a happy ending to the otherwise tragic tale of love.

In the original climax, Kundan (Dhanush) is shot and sent to the ICU, before Zoya (Kapoor) rushes to the hospital to be with him in his final moments. However, with the help of modern technology and AI, it has been turned into a happy ending, where the lead character doesn’t die.

While excited fans rejoiced to see Kundan not dying for love in the end, the lead actor, as well as film director Aanand L. Rai, are not all happy with this AI-altered conclusion, and plan to take legal action against the production banner.

Speaking to an Indian publication, Rai said, “I am very worried about my other films. So is Dhanush.”

“We are actively looking at judicial remedies to restore and preserve our creative content from such extraneous interventions,” he added. “But before we move forward, we are committed to tackling the current crisis.”

Earlier on Sunday, Dhanush responded to the AI-altered re-release with a statement on social media, which read, “The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago.”

“The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future,” the actor added.