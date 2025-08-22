Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet Sunday for Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday announced that meetings of the Central, Zonal, and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held on Sunday, August 24, to sight the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal 2025 (1447 AH).

According to ministry spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, the main meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.

Simultaneous meetings of Zonal and District committees will also take place at their respective designated locations.

The final announcement regarding the sighting of the moon will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after reviewing testimonies received from across the country.

Meanwhile, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has predicted Rabi-ul-Awwal moon 2025 sighting date, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The sighting will mark the beginning of the Islamic month in which Muslims celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to SUPARCO, the moon marking the beginning of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447 Hijri is expected to be born on August 23 at 11:06 AM.

By the evening of August 24, the moon will be 32 hours and 13 minutes old, increasing the likelihood of it being visible, a SUPARCO spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that in coastal regions, there will be a 45-minute interval between sunset and moonset — a favorable condition for moon sighting.