Rabi-ul-Awwal: Sindh govt notifies ban on pillion riding

KARACHI: The Sindh home department has notified the ban on pillion riding on the 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) falling on October 9, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

It will be banned on October 8 to 9 on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) across Sindh. The home department notified the ban in different districts of Sindh and the provincial capital Karachi.

Pillion riding will be banned in four districts of Karachi including Central, West, East and South. In the central district, pillion riding will be banned on 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, west district on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, east district on 8th, 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal and 8th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in the south district.

It will be banned on 8th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in Hyderabad, 11th and 12th in Sukkur, 8th and 12th in Khairpur, 12th in Ghotki, Sanghar, Larkana, Rato Dero, Bakrani, Dokri, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Thal, Garhi Khairo, Kandhkot and Shahdadkot.

The officials and personnel of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), aged people, journalists, women and children are exempted from the ban.

