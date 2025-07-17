Rabia Butt sparks concern with cryptic social media post

Supermodel turned actor Rabia Butt, whose mysterious social media absence had alarmed fans, after fellow artist Humaira Asghar’s shocking death, has shared an assuring update on her well-being, however, requesting everyone to say a prayer for her.

Taking to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Thursday, Rabia Butt noted, “This is to assure you, I’m here. Please do not be worried.”

“Also, this account is not hijacked,” she clarified further. “Only the heart is heavy, drowning. And looking for answers. To know the truth.”

“Maybe you can make a prayer, I will come back once I find the way, or maybe before that, Who knows,” hinted the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ actor.

Notably, the latest story followed her July 10 post on the gram, after concerned fans questioned her inactivity on social media, since December 2024, similar to actor-model Humaira Asghar Ali, whose body was discovered in her Karachi apartment on July 8, at least 8-10 months after her passing.

In the previous update, Butt revealed being on a life journey and mentioned that it is something she cannot talk about at the moment.

“All of you who are concerned, this is for them. Thank you for reaching out,” she had noted. “I’m on some journey, on this life journey and won’t be able to talk about it at the moment. If I find what I am looking for, will let you all know. And if I don’t, then I will know.”

“But in both cases, things will never be the same,” Butt hinted at the end.

