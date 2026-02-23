Rabies case reported in Karachi, fourth infection in Sindh this year

KARACHI: Another case of Rabies has been reported in the city doctors here said on Monday.

The symptoms of rabies reported in Naimat Gul, 75, a resident of Lyari, who was bitten by a stray dog three months ago.

Doctors have said that hydrophobia and photophobia, two symptoms of the disease have been emerged in the patient.

It is the fourth case of the disease reported in Sindh this year.

Rabies is a viral disease that causes encephalitis and death in humans and other mammals. Symptoms include fever, confusion, paralysis, and fear of water.

It is a preventable viral disease primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected dog or other animal. It affects the central nervous system, leading to severe neurological symptoms and, if untreated, can result in death.

The Sindh government has decided to upgrade 300 treatment and prevention centres under the Rabies Control Program Sindh (RCPS).

Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah chairing a meeting on the Rabies Control Program said that the Rabies treatment facilities will be provided across the province at each 10 to 15 kilometers distance.