Rabies-infected girl bites, scratches 40 persons

TOP NEWS

A rabies-infected girl, bitten by a stray dog, died after biting and scratching 40 persons with her nails in India.

An Indian news agency reported she was attacked by the canine during her stay at her maternal uncle’s house in Kyolari village of Konch tehsil in Uttar Pradesh. 

The deceased bit 40 people during the span of a fortnight.

The villagers claimed that the girl was treated by a quack instead of a qualified doctor. 

When they returned to the village, the child started showing symptoms of rabies, which was ignored by her family,” they claimed.

She bit and scratched them with her nails. Her parents took her to a hospital after she collapsed. 

The baby passed away on Monday.

CHC in-charge Dinesh Bardariya said 40 people sought treatment for rabies.

“Over 40 people from Kyolari village have come for rabies vaccine. However, there is no need to panic as we have enough rabies injections available,” he said. 

 

