Rabya Kulsoom asks brands to stop hiring Pakistan cricketers

Showbiz starlet Rabya Kulsoom has urged brands to stop hiring Pakistan cricketers following their poor performance in the Champions Trophy 2025.

The national cricket team copped heat from fans and former cricketers after Pakistan were knocked out of the ongoing tournament in the group stage.

Calls were made to drop senior Pakistan cricketers and let youngsters represent the national side in the upcoming tours.

Now, Pakistani actress Rabya Kulsoom has objected to brands using Pakistan cricketers as brand ambassadors.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rabya Kulsoom wrote, “I would like to request all the brands to stop taking these cricketers as their brand faces and let them do what they are supposed to first and that is playing cricket.”

In another post, she urged for letting actors do the acting job instead of cricketers doing their jobs.

“Actors ka kaam actors ko karne dain please lekin agar actors ka kaam cricketers se karana hai to phir actors ko team mai daaldain (Let actors do their work but if the cricketers want to do actors’ work then let actors be in the team,” Rabya Kulsoom wrote.

The Pakistani actress took a jibe at the Pakistan cricketers over their poor outing in the Champions Trophy 2025 as she suggested including Pakistan actors in the team.

“Balkay captaincy @mustafafahad26 ya @mfaizansk ko dedain! Shayad behtar result miljaaye (Captaincy should be given to Fahad Mustafa or Faizan Sheikh which might get good results),” Rabya Kulsoom wrote.