Rabya Kulsoom steals the show with her latest pictures

The latest pictures of actor Rabya Kulsoom are going viral on social media.

The actor shared the two-picture gallery, which has thousands of likes from Instagram users, in which she wore a black turtle neck shirt and denim jeans. She topped it off with a cream-coloured coat.

The photo album also had a picture of her with celebrity brother Muhammad Faizan Sheikh.

Social media users complimented her looks and her viral pictures through their comments.

It is pertinent to mention that Rabya Kulsoom has proven herself as one of the most promising actions. Her on and off-screen endeavours have loads of fans.

She won netizens with pictures of her in red. She wore a blue eastern kurta shalwar and the clicks made head waves on social media.

Rabya Kulsoom is seen in ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, which is a love triangle between Maheer (Hania Aamir), Saad (Wahaj Ali), and Areeb (Zaviya Nauman).

In the serial, she essays the role of Saad’s sister Neelo.

Apart from the A-list trio, the cast also features Shahood Alvi along with Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima.

Sidra Seher Imran has written the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi. The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno‘.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

Moreover, the celebrity also won hearts with her portrayal of Maila in ‘Fraud‘.

