Watch Rachel Zegler’s stunning performance in Evita as Keanu Reeves, Pedro Pascal attend opening night

Rachel Zegler is captivating London audiences every night with her role as Eva Perón in Evita, the much-anticipated revival directed by Jamie Lloyd, with Keanu Reeves and Pedro Pascal among those attending.

According to Deadline, over the past few weeks, crowds have been gathering outside the London Palladium to watch Zegler perform Don’t Cry For Me Argentina from the theatre’s balcony, a scene that has quickly gone viral for its emotional power and theatrical flair.

Last night marked the official opening night of Evita, and Rachel Zegler once again stepped onto the iconic balcony just after 9 pm to perform the famous number.

Her 7-minute live performance was met with cheers from the street crowd, some of whom had queued for hours just to watch it for free. Inside the theatre, the moment was also broadcast on a large screen, adding to the immersive experience for ticketed guests.

Rachel Zegler singing ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’ on the London Palladium balcony for the official opening night of ‘Evita’ in London pic.twitter.com/C4ni0vXNZZ — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 1, 2025

Rachel Zegler has brought a fresh intensity to the role of Eva Perón, making her performance a nightly event that draws both fans and passersby. Many in the crowd were visibly moved, with some even in tears after hearing her deliver the song with such feeling.

Rachel Zegler delivers a powerful performance on the London Palladium balcony for the official opening night of ‘Evita’ and the audience watching from the streets of London cheer her on as she walks back into the theater pic.twitter.com/Hr8Y9sef4A — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 2, 2025



Evita will run at the London Palladium for a limited 12-week summer season, ending on 6 September. The show has already become one of the must-see events in the West End, thanks in large part to Zegler’s leading performance.

Opening night saw a host of stars turn up in support. Among them were John Wick star Keanu Reeves and The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal, both of whom have been spotted more than once showing their support for the production.

Keanu Reeves heads into the London Palladium for the official opening night for ‘Evita’ starring Rachel Zegler pic.twitter.com/u43gkqqdwK — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 1, 2025

Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson make their way to the London Palladium for the official opening night of ‘Evita’ starring Rachel Zegler pic.twitter.com/ZgMo58zQeg — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 1, 2025



Sarah Paulson, Ben Whishaw, and theatre legend Dame Elaine Paige,who originated the role of Eva Perón in 1978 also attended the glamorous premiere.

Rachel Zegler, who is currently living in London for the show’s run, spoke after the performance about her love for the city and her upcoming film She Gets It from Me, where she will star alongside Marisa Tomei under the direction of Julia von Heinz.

Rachel Zegler looks overwhelmed after she received curtain calls and standing ovations for ‘Evita’ at the London Palladium pic.twitter.com/Dn5LwV1Bva — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 1, 2025



With Rachel Zegler’s commanding stage presence and the outdoor balcony performance continuing to draw crowds, Evita at the London Palladium is fast becoming a landmark moment in the capital’s theatre scene.