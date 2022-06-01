Rachel Zegler confirmed for The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Hollywood actor Rachel Zegler is confirmed to be part of The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The West Side Story actor had earlier left the fans guessing about her being part of the upcoming projects in a tweet.

“Listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively?”

listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively? — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) May 30, 2022

Netizens guessed the name of her character by picking the first letters of every sentence in her post.

Spells out Lucy gray Baird for those of you confused pic.twitter.com/6QLGleqHF3 — Harry Styles (@mcnuggetmeI) May 31, 2022

She will play the role of Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games prequel.

The story of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a live adaptation of the novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins. The events in the book are decades before those that happened during the life of the protagonist Katniss Everdeen.

The film will tell the story of Coriolanus Snow, who became the be the dictatorial ruler of the dystopian society Panem. At the age of 18, he is picked to train the female tribute, Lucy Gray, from District 12.

