Rachel Zegler gets Oscar invite after the backlash

Rachel Zegler of Steven Spielberg directorial ‘West Side Story’, has got her ticket to the Oscar 2022 ceremony, at last, included in the presenters’ list as well.

It was reported earlier this week that romantic drama ‘West Side Story’ – bagged as many as seven nods from Academy in the leading categories including ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Director’. However, the female lead Rachel Zegler, who played Maria in the musical, was snubbed from the prestigious Sunday ceremony.

The news broke the internet over the weekend when the celeb revealed she will be enjoying the ceremony from her living room, inviting backlash towards the organizers.

Now, in the recent turn of events, seems like the ‘last-minute miracle’ Zegler was hoping for, has happened, as the actor has received her ticket for the prestigious night.

Moreover, ‘The Academy’ has added Zegler to the presenter’s list as well.

‘The Academy’ social media released the ‘sixth slate’ of presenters on Thursday morning, which had Rachel Zegler sharing the list with Jason Momoa, Jacob Elordi, Jill Scott, and Williams sisters among others.

Meet the sixth slate of presenters for the 94th #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/TWulFig5NK — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 23, 2022

Quoting the tweet, Zegler wrote “well folks, i can’t believe i’m saying this but… see you on sunday!” adding that the ‘absolutely incredible team’ of Disney and the producers of her currently filming title ‘Snow White’ made it possible.

well folks, i can’t believe i’m saying this but… see you on sunday! the absolutely incredible team at @Disney and our snow white producers worked some real-life magic, and i am thrilled to be able to celebrate my @westsidemovie fam at the oscars. https://t.co/7lHuOpFg0Q — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 23, 2022

“I am thrilled to be able to celebrate my @westsidemovie fam at the oscars,” she wrote further.

In the following tweet, the 20-year-old thanked ‘The Academy’ for the presenter spot, and noted, “i’m so excited to open that shiny envelope.”

and obviously a huge thank you to @TheAcademy @WillPackerProds for the presenter spot; i’m so excited to open that shiny envelope. i could not be more grateful to everyone who helped make this possible. seriously.

now, what to wear…❤ — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 23, 2022

It is pertinent to mention, the prestigious Oscars 2022 ceremony is set to take place on coming Sunday, March 28.

‘West Side Story’ has been nominated in seven categories including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’, and ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for Ariana DeBose other than the technical awards.

