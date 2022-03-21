‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler snubbed from Oscars ceremony

Steven Spielberg directorial romantic drama ‘West Side Story’ bagged as many as seven nods for Academy Awards 2022, the female lead however missed the ticket to the ceremony.

Rachel Zegler hasn’t received any nomination herself for ‘West Side Story’, but the title has seven nods including the ‘Best Picture’, yet the star who plays Maria in the musical has not been sent with an invite to the greatest of Cinema evenings of the year.

The statement came as a shock to many when Zegler revealed the snub on Instagram under one of her latest picture galleries. The 20-year-old celeb shared a bunch of glimpses on the photo and video sharing site from her ‘first quarter’ of 2022, to which an eager fan commented saying “Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night.”

Replying to the comment, Zegler wrote, “I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.”

“Idk y’all i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’), she wrote further adding that the actor will ‘root for the movie’ from her couch.

“I hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, i guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage— i’m disappointed, too. but that’s okay. so proud of our movie.”

While many blamed Academy for not sending the invite to the star of the movie, it has been learned by a foreign news portal, that ‘the distribution of Oscar night tickets rests on the shoulders of the studios, which, in this case, is Disney.’

The young celeb further thanked her fans on the micro-blogging site for the extended support she received.

It is pertinent to mention, the prestigious Oscars 2022 ceremony will take place on March 28. ‘West Side Story’ has been nominated in seven categories including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’, and ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for Ariana DeBose other than the technical awards.

