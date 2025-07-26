Rachel Zegler slammed after ‘Evita’ mid-show exit

Hollywood starlet Rachel Zegler, who is currently starring in the West End musical ‘Evita’, invited backlash after her sudden exit during a recent show in London’s Palladium theatre.

While performing late Eva Peron, Argentine actor-politician, on stage, for a recent show of ‘Evita’ in the London Palladium, young actor Rachel Zegler, 24, had to take a sudden exit, when her understudy, Bella Brown, replaced her to finish the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

As per the media reports, Zegler’s mid-show exit was due to medical reasons.

Nonetheless, Brown efficiently took the place of the ‘Snow White’ star, after a 40-minute interval, and went on to receive a five-minute standing ovation from the audience for her portrayal of the former first lady of Argentina, including the iconic balcony rendition of ‘Don’t Cry for Me Argentina’.

On the other hand, Zegler was slammed by the social users, with many raising questions on her professionalism.

“Rachel Zegler ruining everything she’s a part of still,” a critic wrote, while another suggested, “Give her a job at McDonalds. It’s clear this woman isn’t cut out for entertainment. Stop giving her charity.”

“I’d give her a standing ovation if she would just leave,” one more dissed.

A fourth noted, “On Broadway, they would be demanding their $ back. So apparently woke Snow White is creating box office disasters on two continents.”

One of them even commended Brown, writing, “The understudy is better. No shock.”