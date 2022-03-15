Racist attack in US, Man booked after hitting Asian woman 125 times

A man Tammel Esco was charged with hate crimes after he was filmed punching an Asian woman over 125 times in a racist attack.

The 42-year-old man has been charged with hate crimes including attempt to murder and assault for the attack.

Video Courtesy: Independent

A man from New York, USA was arrested after he assaulted a 67-year-old Asian woman and hit her over 125 times in a racist attack, and also abused her.

The police, with the help of the CCTV footage, identified and arrested the 42-year-old man Tammel Esco on Monday.

Yonkers police commissioner John Mueller said in a statement on Monday “This is one of the most appalling racist attack I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so.”

He added that “This defendant must be held to the maximum punishment allowed by law to send a clear message that hateful, violent behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.”]

He concluded by praying for the victim of the racist attack and her family and wished her a speedy recovery

