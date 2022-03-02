Radhe Shyam: South Indian Industry ready to jolt Bollywood again

The trailer of the upcoming South Indian film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde was released on social media and it is a hit.

The film tells the story of a palmist who can predict a person’s fate just with a single glance of the palm. However, things become problematic when the protagonist’s prediction about himself goes wrong.

The film’s story is based in Europe back in the 1970s.

The film sees Prabhas and Pooja Hegde playing the leading characters. Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan will be seen in the film as well.

The project’s direction is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The director mentioned that the inspiration behind Prabhas’ charcter was a rel life-palmist from the continent.

“The character of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam was inspired by the European palmist Cheiro,” he said as quoted in the report. “We also developed the story by incorporating two or three real-life incidents.”

Its making began from 2018 but continue to be delayed due to several reasons. The completion got affected due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

It finally ended in July last year and will be released after multiple delays.

The release date was January 14 it got coinciding with Sankranti’s celebration. The movie is set to hit the screens in multiple languages across the country on March 11.

