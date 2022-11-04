Radhika Apte disappointed of ‘Vikram Vedha’ role?

Indian actor Radhika Apte expressed her disappointment over the brief role in her last film ‘Vikram Vedha’ with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

In her recent interview with an Indian publication, Apte, who portrayed the character of Priya – a lawyer and wife of SSP Vikram [Saif Ali Khan] – in the action thriller, shared her dissatisfaction over the role, despite her great experience with the project overall.

Given her strong filmography, the ‘Pad Man’ actor was questioned why she took the project knowing the small length of her character, to which she replied that she really wanted to work with the directors’ duo, Pushkar and Gayathri.

“I did the film as I wanted to work with the directors Pushkar and Gayatri,” she told the publication adding that, it is ‘the overall experience’ that matters more to her.

Apte added, “I have rejected many films that had my role at the centre but I did not like the script.”

“Yes, but I did wish that I had a bigger role in that (Vikram Vedha) film,” the actor wished.

‘Vikram Vedha’, a neo-noir action thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri and starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular leads, was the remake of the Tamil film of the same name by the makers.

It followed the story of a police officer Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) tracking down a tough and brutal gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). The title received mixed reviews from the critics and performed average at the Box Office.

About Radhika Apte, she is currently awaiting the release of the Netflix film ‘Monica, O My darling’, a comedy thriller starring the actor with Rajkumar Rao and Huma Qureshi.

