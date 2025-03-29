Radio Free Asia says it will fully shut down by end of April without court intervention

Radio Free Asia said on Friday it would shut down by the end of April 2025 if the courts did not prevent the Trump administration from cutting its funding.

The agency, which is in a legal battle with the administration in an attempt to remain operational, filed a motion to stop the government’s termination of funding and ensure access to funds appropriated by Congress.

“The filing emphasizes the irreparable harm being done to RFA’s operations, its reputation, and its ability to protect journalists reporting from some of the most dangerous parts of the world,” it said in a statement.

“Without court intervention, RFA is expected to fully shut down by the end of April.”

RFA said it has already furloughed 75% of its U.S.-based staffed and suspended more than 90% of its freelance journalists.

The agency has broadcast across Asia since 1996. Rights activists say its multilingual reporters provide reliable news in authoritarian countries, raising awareness about the plight of oppressed minorities.

It reaches more than 60 million people weekly.