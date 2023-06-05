34.9 C
Radio Pakistan employees pension issue to be resolved soon

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister of Finance, Ishaq Dar, directed on Monday to resolve the pension issue of Radio Pakistan on an immediate basis, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired an Economic Contact Committee Meeting and approved substantial grant of Rs 70 million for Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

READ: Political influence in PTV, Radio Pakistan cost people’s confidence in govt: Faraz

Sources claimed that Radio Pakistan will receive a grant of Rs 36 million, while APP has been granted Rs 34 million.

The Finance Minister formed a committee to address the pension issues of Radio Pakistan and directed the concerned authorities to resolved the matter within three to four days.

