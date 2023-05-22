Prime suspect in Radio Pakistan vandalism case sent on physical remand

PESHAWAR: The court of judicial magistrate sent the prime suspect in Attack on Radio Pakistan Peshawar on physical remand, ARY News reported.

As per details, the prime suspect of the Radio Pakistan vandalism was presented before the judicial magistrate and the investigation officer told the court that Moosa Khan is the prime suspect in this case.

He told the court that the suspect was identified with the help of different footage and a case was registered at the Sharqi police station in Peshawar.

Hereby, the court sent the prime suspect in the Radio Pakistan vandalism case on two-day physical remand.

Earlier, Police claimed to have arrested the main accused in the Radio Pakistan Peshawar vandalism and arson case.

Read more: POLICE NAB MAIN ACCUSED IN RADIO PAKISTAN VANDALISM, ARSON CASE

The accused identified as Moosa Khan was responsible for setting the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building on fire during a protest on May 10 following the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, Imran Khan.

Vehicles parked in the building of Radio Pakistan were also set on fire, while the miscreants damaged and looted government property, including cameras, microphones and other office equipment.

The police said Moosa Khan was arrested during a successful raid in Peshawar’s Paka Ghulam area. Furthermore, the arrest of other accused involved in the vandalism and arson case is underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.