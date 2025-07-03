Four pro-Palestinian activists charged over RAF Brize Norton break-in, aircraft damage.

Four individuals have been charged by counter-terrorism officers following a break-in at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire last month, during which two military aircraft were vandalized.

The incident, which occurred on 20 June, resulted in an estimated £7 million worth of damage after two Voyager planes were defaced with red paint.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 35, are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today. Counter Terrorism Policing South East confirmed that they have been charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to unlawfully enter a prohibited site with intent deemed prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom.

Activist group Palestine Action has claimed responsibility for the incident.

The individuals due to appear in court are:

Amy Gardiner-Gibson, 29, of no fixed address

Jony Cink, 24, of no fixed address

Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, 35, of London

Lewie Chiaramello, 22, of London

A 41-year-old woman who had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail until 19 September. Another male suspect was released without charge.

In a statement, police said the Crown Prosecution Service intends to argue that the alleged offences are connected to terrorism.

This development follows a vote in Parliament on Wednesday, in which MPs approved a motion to ban Palestine Action under anti-terror legislation. The motion passed by a majority of 385 votes to 26.