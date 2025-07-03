web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 3, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Four pro-Palestinian activists charged over RAF Brize Norton break-in, aircraft damage.

Mirza Aftab Baig
By Mirza Aftab Baig
|

TOP NEWS

Mirza Aftab Baig
Mirza Aftab Baig
Mirza Aftab Baig is a seasoned journalist with a career spanning over three decades. He began his journey in journalism in 1994 and has since worked with some of Pakistan’s leading media outlets, including Daily Jang and Geo News in London. In 2016, he joined ARY News as a News Correspondent, bringing with him a wealth of experience and insight. In addition to his work in journalism, Aftab holds academic qualifications in Economics from Pakistan and Diagnostic Radiography from the United Kingdom. He currently also serves as an MRI Radiographer at Oxford University Hospitals. Aftab Baig is also known for his Urdu columns titled “Ghustakhian”, which are regularly published in Pakistani daily newspaper, reflecting his sharp analysis and distinctive voice in current affairs.

Four individuals have been charged by counter-terrorism officers following a break-in at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire last month, during which two military aircraft were vandalized.

The incident, which occurred on 20 June, resulted in an estimated £7 million worth of damage after two Voyager planes were defaced with red paint.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 35, are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today. Counter Terrorism Policing South East confirmed that they have been charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to unlawfully enter a prohibited site with intent deemed prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom.

Activist group Palestine Action has claimed responsibility for the incident.

The individuals due to appear in court are:

  • Amy Gardiner-Gibson, 29, of no fixed address
  • Jony Cink, 24, of no fixed address
  • Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, 35, of London
  • Lewie Chiaramello, 22, of London

A 41-year-old woman who had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail until 19 September. Another male suspect was released without charge.

In a statement, police said the Crown Prosecution Service intends to argue that the alleged offences are connected to terrorism.

This development follows a vote in Parliament on Wednesday, in which MPs approved a motion to ban Palestine Action under anti-terror legislation. The motion passed by a majority of 385 votes to 26.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.