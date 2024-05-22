web analytics
Raghib Naeemi appointed new CII chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Allama Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi as the Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideological (CII).

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued the notification for the appointment of Allama Naeemi as the chairman of the CII, and he becomes the 17th chairman of the Council as the former head of CII Dr Qibla Ayaz, completed his second term last month.

Allama Dr Raghab Hussain Naeemi is also the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Naeemi and Chairman of the Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab.

Recently, he was awarded the ‘Sitara-i-Imtiaz’ (Star of Excellence) by President Asif Ali Zardari on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2024.

His father Mufti Sarfraz Ahmed Naeemi died after a suicide attack in Jamia Naeemia in 2009.

