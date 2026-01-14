Rare ‘fetus in fetu’ surgery performed on 5-year-old boy in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Doctors at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, have successfully carried out a rare and complex “fetus in fetu” surgery on a five-year-old boy, Rehan, removing an undeveloped fetus from his chest in what medical experts describe as a highly unusual case, ARY News reported.

According to thoracic surgeon Dr Sultan Awaisi, the mass was located extremely close to the child’s heart and major central artery, making the operation exceptionally delicate. “This is a shocking and extremely rare medical condition,” he said, adding that such cases are termed “Fetus in Fetu” in medical research.

Dr Sultan Awaisi explained that the condition occurs in approximately one out of every 500,000 births worldwide, making Rehan’s case medically significant. The head of thoracic surgery, along with a team of specialist doctors, successfully completed the intricate operation after careful planning.

Sheikh Zayed Hospital officials said the child was initially brought to the pulmonology department with complaints of persistent coughing. Despite consultations with multiple doctors, the underlying condition remained undiagnosed for a long time. Rehan’s mother said no one had previously suspected that another undeveloped fetus was present inside her child’s body.

A spokesperson for Sheikh Zayed Hospital confirmed that Rehan is currently admitted to the thoracic ward, where he is receiving the best possible medical care. Following the surgery, his condition is reported to be stable and satisfactory.

Rehan’s mother expressed relief, stating that her son is now completely healthy after the operation. Doctors have termed the successful surgery a major medical achievement and an important contribution to rare-case medical documentation in Pakistan.

What Exactly Is “Fetus on Fetu”

Fetus in fetu (FIF) is an exceptionally rare congenital anomaly in which a malformed, parasitic twin develops within the body of its host twin. The condition typically presents as a mass—most commonly in the abdomen, containing recognizable fetal structures such as a vertebral column and, in some cases, limb formations.

Medically classified as a monozygotic (identical) twin abnormality, fetus in fetu occurs when one twin becomes enveloped by the other during the early stages of embryonic development. The enclosed twin remains dependent on the host twin’s blood supply and cannot survive independently, making surgical removal the definitive treatment.