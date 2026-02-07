Rahmanullah Gurbaz withdraws from PSL 11

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has withdrawn from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, just days after being announced as a direct signing by Peshawar Zalmi.

The wicketkeeper batter from Afghanistan confirmed the development via video message posted on Instagram, speaking in his native Pashto, where he cited scheduling commitments following the T20 World Cup and personal responsibilities at home as the reasons behind his unavailability.

“After the World Cup, I won’t be available for the PSL this season due to my schedule,” Gurbaz said. “I will be focusing more on my foundation work in Afghanistan. Thank you for all the love and support.”

The 2017 PSL champions Peshawar Zalmi had officially announced the signing of the Afghan batter on 5 February, sharing a graphic of Gurbaz in traditional attire against a mountainous backdrop on their social media platforms. The franchise did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

However, the 22-year-old’s withdrawal means he will not feature in PSL 11, which is set to begin later this month.

Since making his international debut in 2019, Gurbaz has established himself as a key figure in Afghanistan cricket. He has represented his country in two Tests, 52 One-Day Internationals and 83 T20 Internationals, earning a reputation as an aggressive opening batter.

Gurbaz is also a familiar name on the global franchise circuit, having played in major leagues including the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), SA20, and ILT20.

In the Pakistan Super League, Gurbaz has featured in three seasons, turning out for Multan Sultans in 2021 and Islamabad United in 2022 and 2023. Across 15 PSL matches, he has scored 318 runs at an average of 22.71, including one half-century.

His absence from PSL 11 leaves Peshawar Zalmi with a late decision to make as teams finalise their squads under the league’s new auction-based system.