Dravid addresses viral rumours of rift with Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has broken his silence on the viral rumours about his rift with captain Sanju Samson during the ongoing IPL 2025.

Reports about their strained relationship began making rounds after a video went viral, showing Dravid engaged in a discussion with support staff and team players just ahead of the Super Over against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley.

The huddle was reportedly called to decide which batters should take the strike against Mitchell Starc.

Fans began speculating about a rift between Rahul Dravid and Sanju Samson after the latter declined the invitation of a player to join the discussion.

The viral video of the incident showed Samson sitting near the dugout as other Rajasthan Royals players were discussing the game plan with their head coach.

Following the incident, several suggested that Samson’s leadership might be under threat during the ongoing IPL 2025, while others pointed towards his potential move to the Chennai Super Kings.

However, Rahul Dravid has dismissed these rumours, saying that he was on the same page with the Rajasthan Royals captain.

“I don’t know where these reports are coming from. Sanju and I are on the same page,” the former India captain said in a press conference.

“He’s a very integral part of our team. He’s involved in each and every decision and discussion. Sometimes, when you lose games and things don’t go right, you face criticism and we can take it on our performances, but we can’t do anything about this baseless stuff,” he added.

Meanwhile, following their loss to DC in the previous game, RR will face Lucknow Super Giants in an all-important clash in IPL 2025.