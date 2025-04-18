web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, April 18, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Dravid addresses viral rumours of rift with Sanju Samson

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has broken his silence on the viral rumours about his rift with captain Sanju Samson during the ongoing IPL 2025.

Reports about their strained relationship began making rounds after a video went viral, showing Dravid engaged in a discussion with support staff and team players just ahead of the Super Over against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley.

The huddle was reportedly called to decide which batters should take the strike against Mitchell Starc.

Fans began speculating about a rift between Rahul Dravid and Sanju Samson after the latter declined the invitation of a player to join the discussion.

The viral video of the incident showed Samson sitting near the dugout as other Rajasthan Royals players were discussing the game plan with their head coach.

Read more: WATCH: Riyan Parag argues with umpire during bat gauge test

Following the incident, several suggested that Samson’s leadership might be under threat during the ongoing IPL 2025, while others pointed towards his potential move to the Chennai Super Kings.

However, Rahul Dravid has dismissed these rumours, saying that he was on the same page with the Rajasthan Royals captain.

“I don’t know where these reports are coming from. Sanju and I are on the same page,” the former India captain said in a press conference.

“He’s a very integral part of our team. He’s involved in each and every decision and discussion. Sometimes, when you lose games and things don’t go right, you face criticism and we can take it on our performances, but we can’t do anything about this baseless stuff,” he added.

Meanwhile, following their loss to DC in the previous game, RR will face Lucknow Super Giants in an all-important clash in IPL 2025.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.