Rahul Dravid returns to cricket field, plays alongside son

Former India captain Rahul Dravid marked his return to the cricket field as he batted alongside his son Anvay in a game.

The 52-year-old stepped into the field with his 16-year-old son in a third-division game in India, local media outlets reported.

The father-son duo represented Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur town) in the game against Young Lions Club.

After being put to bat first, Vijaya Cricket Club posted 345/7 in 50 overs as Anvay scored 58 off 60 deliveries.

Rahul Dravid, however, could not replicate his brilliance on his return and managed to score just 10 off eight balls.

The former Indian captain is a regular feature in Vijaya Cricket Club’s dressing room where he shares his knowledge and experience with the upcoming breed of Indian cricketer.

Read more: Watch: Rahul Dravid’s heated argument with auto driver after minor accident

Rahul Dravid’s younger son Anvay was the top run-getter in the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2023-24 for the state, scoring 357 runs from five matches at an average of 45 with four fifties.

His elder son, Samit, also represented Karnataka in age-group tournaments over the years.

Samil was included in the India Under-19 team for a series against Australia U19 at home, however, he was ruled out of the series due knee injury.

Pertinent to note here that Rahul Dravid represented India from 1996 to 2011, scoring over 10,000 runs in both Test and ODI cricket.

Following his retirement, he coached India’s junior teams for nearly four years before taking charge as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

He also served as coach of the India team which won the T20 World Cup 2024.