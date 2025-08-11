Rahul Gandhi arrested over protest against rigging in Indian election

DELHI: Police has arrested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over protests against the rigging in the Indian elections.

The march began near Indian Parliament and proceeded towards the Election Commission headquarters. Holding placards with slogans such as “SIR: Stealing Democratic Rights” and “Vote Chori” (vote theft), the MPs raised their voices against the Indian government and the Election Commission.

They were stopped midway, where the MPs sat down on the road and continued their protest.

Upon detention, Rahul Gandhi responded, saying “This fight is not political but for saving the Constitution,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters. “… the truth is before entire country”.

Congess chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the fight against SIR is to protect people’s right to vote, and asserted, “BJP’s cowardly dictatorship will not work!”.

The Indian government is in the midst of several domestic and global crisis, with the latest blow from Trump as India slammed with 50 percent tariff.

On August 6, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, effective August 27, 2025, in response to India’s continued imports of Russian oil.

This policy, adding a 25% tariff to an existing 25% tariff effective August 7, 2025, has sparked concerns in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Let’s look at economic consequences of Trump’s tariffs on India, focusing on trade, growth, jobs, and Modi’s policy challenges.

