Rahul Gandhi blasts PM Modi over Manipur unrest

Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has blasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for unrest in Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public gathering in his constituency Wayanad, a day after the conclusion of the stormy monsoon session of Parliament.

Women and children are dying over there, women are being molested and raped and the Prime Minister of India is sitting in the middle of Parliament and doing nothing, he added.

This was Gandhi’s his first visit to his constituency after being reinstated as the MP on August 7 in the wake of the Supreme Court’s August 4 order staying his conviction in a defamation case.

Gandhi delivered the address after months of violence in Manipur in which at least 150 people have been killed, many hundreds more wounded and tens of thousands rendered homeless since May.

Rahul said PM Modi spoke for more than two hours while replying to the no-trust motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

“PM laughed, joked and smiled. His Cabinet members laughed and smiled. They had a lot of fun. The Prime Minister spoke for two hours and thirteen minutes about everything, about the Congress, me, about INDIA alliance, but he spoke for only two minutes about Manipur.”

Addressing a gathering at a rousing reception in Wayanad’s Kalpetta, Rahul charged, “I said in Parliament a few days back that BJP has killed the idea of India in Manipur. What has happened in Manipur is murder of Bharat Mata. You have destroyed thousands of families, allowed rapes of women.”