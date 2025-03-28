Watch Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh face off in Raid 2 teaser

The new teaser for Raid 2 has been unveiled, featuring a gripping showdown between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh.

In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn reprises his role as the fearless Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Amay Patnaik. This time, he’s on his 75th raid, and it’s set to be a high-stakes showdown.

The Raid 2 teaser offers a glimpse of the intense face-off between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of a powerful politician who finds himself on the receiving end of Devgn’s unwavering pursuit of justice.

The short, one-minute clip teases a thrilling exchange between the two, promising a perfect blend of action, suspense, and drama.

In the first Raid, Amay Patnaik famously raided the home of Rameshwar Singh, played by Saurabh Shukla, and uncovered massive amounts of black money hidden in a temple.

With Singh now behind bars, Amay is back at it again in Raid 2, but this time, he’s taking on a new adversary, Riteish Deshmukh’s character, who has his own secrets to hide. The teaser hints at a bigger, bolder raid, with Devgn’s Amay pushing forward in his quest for justice.

Read More: Hrithik Roshan set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’

Ajay Devgn shared the teaser on social media, captioning it, “74th Raid, 4200 Crores. Iss baar baazi hogi sabse badi!” which translates to, “This time, the game will be the biggest!” Fans are already eager to see how the dramatic confrontation between Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh will unfold.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first Raid, Raid 2 is set for release on May 1. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial.

Initially slated for release on November 15, 2024, Raid 2 was delayed due to post-production work. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, and is presented by T-Series.